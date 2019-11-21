Hero: NFL Star JJ Watt Will Use Profits From His Reebok Shoe Line To Fund Honor Flight

Football star J.J. Watt is already well known for his charity, having raised and given tens of millions to hurricane victims in his adopted home town of Houston, Texas, but he’s now extending his commitment to helping others to the veteran community, pledging to use the proceeds from his new Valor 2 shoe line to fund Honor Flight.

Honor Flight’s mission is to “transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” according to their website. Honor Flight is best known for honoring World War II veterans — a mission that grows in urgency every day as the generation that fought in World War II slowly passes away — but they’ve now expanded to help veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

JJ III Valor Edition Inspired by Grandpa Watt All of my proceeds go to the Honor Flight which takes war veterans on a trip to D.C. to visit the monuments and brings them back home to a proper Welcome Home. Available tonight at midnight.https://t.co/FfXs88iNQQ Thank you 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YAAjinRTod — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 11, 2019

Their drive is simply “to show our nation’s veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve,” they say, and they provide the trips for veterans free of charge.

Watt's Reebok shoe line, the Valor 2, is designed to honor his grandfather, a Korean War vet, according to We Are The Mighty, and Watt designed the shoe in his honor. "The proceeds that would normally go to Watt for his work on the shoe will instead go to the Honor Flight Network, along with an additional $25,000 kicker from Reebok."