Here’s When Polls Close In Each State

Though 100 million Americans have already voted, millions more will do so today.
The 2020 general election will decide whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the White House for the next for years.
Though polls close Tuesday, the many mail-in ballots this election may lead to results coming later in the week in some states, including Michigan and battleground states Pennsylvania and Florida.
Here is when polls close in each state; all times are eastern.
6 p.m.
- Indiana (only the precincts in Eastern Standard Time)
- Kentucky (only the precincts in EST)
7 p.m.
- Florida (only the precincts in EST)
- Georgia
- Indiana (the precincts in Central Standard Time)
- Kentucky (the precincts in CST)
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Virginia
7:30 p.m.
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- West Virginia
8 p.m.
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- D.C.
- Florida (the Panhandle precincts in CST)
- Illinois
- Kansas (only the precincts in CST)
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan (only the precincts in EST)
- Mississippi
- New Hampshire (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)
- New Jersey
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota (only the precincts in CST)
- Tennessee (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)
- Texas (only the precincts in CST)
8:30 p.m.
- Arkansas
9 p.m.
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Kansas (only the precincts in Mountain Standard Time)
- Louisiana
- Michigan (polling places in CST)
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)
- South Dakota (polling places in MST)
- Texas (only the precincts in MST)
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
10 p.m.
- Idaho (only the precincts in MST)
- Iowa
- Montana
- Nevada
- Oregon (only the precincts in MST)
- Utah
11 p.m.
- California
- Idaho (only the precincts in Pacific Standard Time)
- Oregon (only the precincts in PST)
- Washington
12 a.m.
- Hawaii
1 a.m.
- Alaska
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --