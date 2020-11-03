Here’s When Polls Close In Each State

Though 100 million Americans have already voted, millions more will do so today.

The 2020 general election will decide whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the White House for the next for years.

Though polls close Tuesday, the many mail-in ballots this election may lead to results coming later in the week in some states, including Michigan and battleground states Pennsylvania and Florida.

Here is when polls close in each state; all times are eastern.

6 p.m.

Indiana (only the precincts in Eastern Standard Time)

Kentucky (only the precincts in EST)

7 p.m.

Florida (only the precincts in EST)

Georgia

Indiana (the precincts in Central Standard Time)

Kentucky (the precincts in CST)

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

D.C.

Florida (the Panhandle precincts in CST)

Illinois

Kansas (only the precincts in CST)

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan (only the precincts in EST)

Mississippi

New Hampshire (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota (only the precincts in CST)

Tennessee (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)

Texas (only the precincts in CST)

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas

9 p.m.

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas (only the precincts in Mountain Standard Time)

Louisiana

Michigan (polling places in CST)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota (some polling places vary, for a complete list click here)

South Dakota (polling places in MST)

Texas (only the precincts in MST)

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m.

Idaho (only the precincts in MST)

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Oregon (only the precincts in MST)

Utah

11 p.m.

California

Idaho (only the precincts in Pacific Standard Time)

Oregon (only the precincts in PST)

Washington

12 a.m.

Hawaii

1 a.m.

Alaska