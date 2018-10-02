    True Pundit

    Hazmat Team Sent to Cruz Campaign Office in Houston

    A hazardous materials response team was dispatched to Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign office in Houston on Tuesday morning to investigate a mailed envelope that contained a white powdery substance, the campaign confirmed.

    Multiple fire trucks and at least one hazmat truck were spotted on the scene after the letter was opened by campaign staff and reported to authorities. – READ MORE

