Hawaii volcano emits massive cloud of ash into sky, but golfers seem oblivious

Even an erupting volcano can’t keep some golfers from teeing off.

Stunning photos released Tuesday showed several people playing golf at Volcano Golf and Country Club on Hawaii’s Big Island — as plumes of ash and fire filled the sky in the background. The golf course appeared undisturbed by the Kilauea volcano’s activity and some of the golfers appeared oblivious to what was occurring behind them.

Several people were also pictured watching the massive ash cloud shooting up 12,000 feet from the crater.

“I was trying to get that shot, and, as I was shooting, I heard these guys call out to me that I was in the way of their game and could I step aside,” Mario Tama, the photographer who captured the images, told the Boston Globe. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1