Harvard Law Students Filed Title IX Complaints Claiming Brett Kavanaugh’s Presence Was Sexual Harassment

Prior to “hundreds of alumni” writing a letter demanding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh be disallowed from teaching at Harvard University, undergraduates who opposed the judge had made formal complaints through the school’s Title IX office that his very presence amounted to sexual harassment.

The Harvard Crimson reports that student Jacqueline L. Kellogg, a senior, came up with the idea a few days ago and recruited others to join her in filing complaints against Kavanaugh. Kellogg even sent a letter detailing specifically how to file a formal complaint with Harvard’s Office for Dispute Resolution.

One Harvard Law professor, Jeannie Suk Gersen, who has written extensively on Title IX issues, said the student’s attempts to protest Kavanaugh through this avenue was “misplaced.”

"Such an abuse of process would undermine the legitimacy and credibility of complaints that the Title IX process is intended to deal with, as well as of the Title IX office to focus on its duties," Suk Gersen wrote to the Crimson. "It might be effective in drawing further attention to some students' objection to Kavanaugh's teaching appointment, but I don't expect him to be found to have violated Harvard University's Sexual & Gender-Based Harassment Policy based on the currently known public allegations against him."

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennesee Republican who at times has been at odds with President Trump, told Hill.TV on Tuesday evening that he is confident Senate Republicans will have enough votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by “no later than Saturday.”

Corker also accused Democrats of having “overplayed their hand” in leveling accusations of sexual misconduct and assault by several women and demanding an FBI investigation

"Cloture may be filed tomorrow … it feels to me like the FBI reports could come in as early as tomorrow, maybe Thursday … my guess is we're going to vote no later than Saturday," Corker said in an interview. He said he made that assessment after some "very heartfelt conversations" with his GOP colleagues.

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

"We have already reviewed your client's allegations," Davis wrote back. "We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me."