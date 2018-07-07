Harvard Law Professor: Woman Threatened To Stab Me Through The Heart Because I’ve Defended Trump (VIDEO)

Esteemed Harvard Law professor and self-described liberal Alan Dershowitz told Tucker Carlson Thursday that the Democratic Party and the Left have been taken over by “hard left radicals” — like the woman from Martha’s Vineyard who recently said she wanted to stab him through the heart.

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday, Dershowitz described just how extreme people whom he would have once thought were ideologically aligned with him have gotten in response to Trump. Though he has repeatedly criticized Trump for various mistakes and policy positions, by simply defending the president’s right to due process when it comes to impeachment, said Dershowitz, he’s been “shunned” by many of his peers on the Left.

The legal expert then gave Carlson an example of just how over-the-top many of his fellow liberals have become.

“[A]t a party this week on Martha’s Vineyard a woman said, ‘If Dershowitz were here tonight I’d stab him through the heart,'” said Dershowitz. “This is a Martha’s Vineyard woman saying she would stab me through the heart.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1