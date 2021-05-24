Harry Launches All-Out Attack on Royals: ‘I Will Never Be Bullied Into Silence’

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry has launched an all-out attack on his family, alleging “total neglect” and saying his mother was “chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white”.

The woke prince, who abandoned his public duties as a working royal in order to pursue money-making ventures and live a celebrity lifestyle in Montecito, California, launched his latest salvo against the Royal Family in comments to talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an Apple TV series notionally centred on mental health, The Me You Can’t See.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect,” he claimed of the difficulties his wife, a former TV starlet, had adapting to a life of unassuming and apolitical public service.

He attacked the parenting skills of both his father, Prince Charles, and grandmother, the 95-year-old Queen, whose grief at the recent loss of her husband of over seven decades has now been compounded by the death of a puppy she was gifted to help her through the bereavement.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer,” complained the prince, 36.- READ MORE

