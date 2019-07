Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) wants to set off a chain reaction by going after President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday during a campaign stop in Iowa, Harris called Trump a “predator.”

“I know predators,” she declared, “and we have a predator living in the White House.”

Harris associated a series of actions with the president, including the illegal alien detention centers, when she made that claim.

She said there's been a pattern of predatory behavior from the Trump administration.