Harris Asked Nadler to Open Kavanaugh Impeachment Inquiry

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) asked Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) in a Sept. 17 letter to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following the New York Times’s publication of new accusations that omitted exculpatory evidence.

Harris argued the sexual misconduct allegations made against Kavanaugh in a Sept. 14 New York Times book excerpt raised the possibility that he may have lied to the Senate during his confirmation hearing. She added that the FBI investigation into the original claims made against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford was insufficient. Harris reiterated her beliefs in an op-ed published in Elle magazine on Friday.

“If we want to live in a country where women are believed and given access to the justice they deserve, we must roll up our sleeves and get to work holding our leaders accountable,” Harris wrote in Elle. “Especially those who serve on the highest court in our land.” – READ MORE