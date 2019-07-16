Haley Blasts Dems for Silence About Taking Down of American Flag

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called out Democrats for their silence about anti-ICE protestors taking down the American flag at a Colorado ICE facility and replacing it with the Mexican flag.

“There are no words for why the Democrats are staying silent on this. If this is your way to winning an election, fire your strategist,” Haley said in a tweet, “This is disgusting. Love your country. And if you don’t like what is happening then tell the members of Congress to get to work and fix it.”

There are no words for why the Democrats are staying silent on this. If this is your way to winning an election, fire your strategist. This is disgusting. Love your country. And if you don’t like what is happening then tell the members of Congress to get to work and fix it. https://t.co/lHYQSHnNup — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 14, 2019

Protestors also removed a “Blue Lives Matter” flag, spray painting it with the phrase “Abolish ICE” before raising it again upside-down next to the Mexican flag. – READ MORE