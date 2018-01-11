Haitian Officials Who Have Lined Their Own Pockets with Billions in U.S. Aid, Lecture President Trump About His Alleged Words

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished.

It’s not bad enough that we have to deal with political phonies in the United States.

Now we have to be lectured by officials in countries where we’ve sent countless billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars and supplies in aid.

We have thousands on hungry children in this country too.

They need clothes and running water as well. And doctors. Dentists. See Detroit. See Camden. See Newark. See Houston. See small towns you’ve never even knew existed.

They could have used the $700 million the U.S. shipped to Haiti in cash after the 2010 earthquake.

And that doesn’t include the untold millions Americans donated from their own pockets. Or the supplies we piped into Haiti.

Overall, $13 BILLION in earthquake aid.

Yet much of that money simply vanished. The kids in Haiti are still malnourished and living in squalor.

Where are the billions? Our billions?

Did president Trump refer to Haiti as a “shithole?” The fake news mainstream media claims he did.

Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States Paul Altidor issued some strong words for President Trump on Thursday night but did the ambassador even reach out to the White House to see if the report in the Washington Post was correct?

Isn’t that what ambassadors do? At least when they aren’t covering up for millions of dollars in United States aid that likely is sitting in some offshore Clinton Foundation bank account.

Ambassador Paul Altidor also said Haiti’s embassy in DC has heard from many US citizens of Haitian ancestry who are demanding an apology. He called President Trump’s comments an “assault” on Haitian people and the country’s history. https://t.co/K7c4j0GhBr — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2018

I just talked to Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States Paul Altidor who said he and the Haitian government “vehemently condemn” President Trump’s comments which they believe are “based on stereotypes.” “Either the president has been misinformed or he is miseducated.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2018

