Gwyneth Paltrow Launches Podcast to Help Men Fight ‘Toxic Masculinity’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a podcast aimed at helping men push back against so-called “toxic masculinity,” as part of a series of new products for her controversial lifestyle brand Goop.

The new podcast, named “Goopfellas,” will reportedly focus on helping men achieve their personal health transformation, whether they be physical, mental, or both.

“It feels like we’re at a point in the culture where men are rejecting that sort of toxic masculinity,” Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, told Fast Company last week. “We wanted to do something that was more about the emotional health of men, the importance of vulnerability, and this acknowledgment of how hard these things can be.”

The first episode of the podcast, hosted by celebrity chef Seamus Mullen and functional medicine practitioner Will Cole, debuted last Wednesday. Entitled "The Warrior Construct," it involved the pair interviewing former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell, who became a devout practitioner of yoga and meditation following a devastating football injury that left him partially paralyzed in 2003.