Guy Who Said He Had Sex With Obama Is Pissed Stormy Daniels Is Mainstream Media Darling

A man who claimed he had a two-day love affair with a married Barack Obama back in 1999 is heated over the mainstream media’s “sickening” double standard concerning Stormy Daniels, a porn star who claims she had sex with a married Donald Trump back in 2006.

Larry Sinclair claims he had a drug-induced sex romp with then-Senator Obama in Chicago after the duo were introduced by a limousine driver. Sinclair claims he performed oral sex on Mr. Obama on two occasions.

“Stormy Daniels is being pimped and pimping the media now and it’s lining her pockets,” accused Sinclair in an interview with The Washington Examiner. “I believe she had sex with him. Do I believe she’s trying to twist and add to it to benefit her interests? You’re damn right I do.”

“I find this whole double standard sickening, and no I am not a bigger supporter of Trump, but I am a supporter of fair and unbiased media coverage,” he added. “I find the whole NDA and accepting money and then later coming back and using a completely legal incident for political and personal gain questionable.” – READ MORE

