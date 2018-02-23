She Had a Gun: Woman in van arrested after striking White House barrier was carrying gun

A woman has been arrested after crashing her car into the barricades protecting the White House.

Now we learn the woman was carrying a gun.

BREAKING: Secret Service says woman who tried to ram barrier near White House had a pistol in her hand behind the wheel. Jessica Ford faces 8 charges — including 3 firearms charges and assault on an officer pic.twitter.com/6tU9ttAZRv — Cori Coffin (@CoriC_FOX5DC) February 24, 2018

The woman, said to be known to the Secret Service, drove into the protective barrier at around 3.10pm local time.

She was immediately detained, and no shots were fired. No one was injured.

Traffic around the area was diverted, as the Secret Service dealt with the incident – which came shortly after President Donald Trump and his Australian counterpart, Malcolm Turnbull, held a press conference inside the White House.

The area was filled with journalists filing out of the press conference, and the Australian press pack was briefly keep inside the White House perimeter while the situation unfolded.

