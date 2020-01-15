Gun Owners Descend Upon Virginia’s Capital To Push Back On Democrats’ Extreme Gun Control Agenda. NRA Handing Out Free 30 Round Magazines.

Thousands of law-abiding gun owners are expected to descend on Richmond, Virginia, on Monday to begin pushing back on far-left Democrats’ attempts to ram through an extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda that seeks to ban numerous firearms and other lawfully owned firearm accessories.

The gun owners are attending the National Rifle Association’s legislative action day at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond because that is when the first hearings on the issue start in the Virginia State Senate.

The NRA announced on Sunday that Magpul sent the NRA “1,000 30 Round PMAGs to hand out tomorrow in Richmond to NRA members who show up to fight Northam’s extreme gun ban!”

The NRA added, “We’ll see everyone TOMORROW at the General Assembly Building in Senate Sub-Committee Room #1 on the 5th Floor at 8am!”

Following his scandal involving a blackface and KKK photo that he was featured in, Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam has aggressively pushed for radical gun control policies in the state, including confiscating legally-owned firearms from law-abiding citizens. – READ MORE