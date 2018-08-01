‘Guardians’ Cast Ignore James Gunn’s Huston Huddleston Problem

The Primary Cast Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Came Out In Supportof Director James Gunn, But Failed To Address His Connection To Huston Huddleston, A Man Convicted Of Possessing Child Pornography.

The Wayback Machine informs us that in September of 2010, on his own personal blog (which he took down in an apparent panic as his tweets became public), James Gunn shared a YouTube video he chose to title “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves.”

James Gunn added the following comment: “Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note ‘I thought you’d appreciate this,’ My response: ‘Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!’”

According to some online sleuths, the video in question is of a chorus of what looks to be high school-aged girls singing Divinyls’ ode to masturbation, ”I Touch Myself.”

And the Huston Huddleston in question, the man who sent Gunn the video, is almost certainly the same Huston Huddleston who, after being charged with soliciting a minor for the purposes of child pornography earlier this year, was convicted of possessing child pornography.

Gunn has not yet said that his Huston Huddleston is a different Huston Huddleston, nor has he addressed or explained the extent of his relationship-connection.

The two were photographed together just four years ago, in June of 2014.

The statement from the Guardians cast addresses only Gunn’s “jokes of many years ago,” but fails to mention Gunn publishing a video of young women singing about masturbation, titling that video “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves,” and “joking” about it bringing him to orgasm — a video sent to him by a man who is now a convicted sex offender. – READ MORE

Gunn could be hired back. Look at this drivel we found on MovieWeb:

Is Disney looking at a possible reconciliation with James Gunn? A new rumor suggests that could be the case. The Mouse House promptly fired Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after some old tweets resurfaced online. The tweets in question made light of topics like 9/11 and child rape.

They were intended as humor and the earliest of them date back to nearly a decade ago. James Gunn apologized for the tweets in 2012 and again once they started making the rounds recently. Still, the controversy they stirred up prompted Disney to cut ties with Gunn swiftly.

In the wake of Disney’s decision, there has been an outpouring of support from fans and those in the entertainment community.

Recently, the core Guardians of the Galaxy cast released a joint letter in support of James Gunn, calling for Disney to bring him back as director of the upcoming sequel.

Now, a new rumor from The DisInisider and That Hashtag Show writer Skyler Shuler suggests that Disney is taking all of this very seriously and will meet with Gunn soon, which could possibly lead to him being rehired. Here’s what Shuler had to say about it.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1