Growing Food Bank Lines Across America Signal Economic Crisis Far From Over

Millions of Americans face food and housing insecurity this holiday season. The unemployment rate stands around 6.9%, with more than ten million folks still out of work. Permanent job loss continues to soar, now about 3.8 million, as a double-dip recession becomes increasingly likely by year-end.

We recently pointed out that food bank lines continue to increase across the country as the virus-induced downturn continues to inflict financial devastation on the working poor.

Last weekend, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) handed out more than 600,000 pounds of food to 25,000 hungry people – one of the largest-ever food giveaways, explained NTFB officials.

Thousands of cars lined up to collect food in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend, stretching as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/xLFGOcBkPK — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020

The Daily Mail has compiled a list of food banks across the country reporting a surge in demand ahead of the holidays next week.

On Friday, US military personnel handed out food in a “massive food drive” at a food bank in Arlington, Texas.

Hundreds of cars were seen at the event organized by Tarrant Area Food Bank. It was described as the "largest food drive" in their history.