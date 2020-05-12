Gretchen Whitmer Lashes out at Michiganders: Lockdown ‘Not Optional,’ Orders ‘Not Suggestions’ (VIDEO)

As Michiganders continue to defy her orders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lashed out at residents on Monday, saying the coronavirus lockdown is “not optional.”

Whitmer was asked about business owners and residents “doubting” her authority to enforce executive orders.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints.” pic.twitter.com/ImffRfwPyb — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2020

She claimed to know how “frustrating” the situation is, before cautioning “I expect people to follow the law.

“These executive orders are not a suggestion. They’re not optional. They’re not helpful hints.” – READ MORE

