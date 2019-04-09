Greta Van Susteren Is Back On TV

Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren is returning to TV on Sept. 8 with her own Washington, D.C.-based weekend politics show called “Full Court Press,” broadcasting company Gray Television announced Monday.

“This is a great new adventure for me…” she wrote on Twitter Monday.

Van Susteren, 64, has worked for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC and is now moving to the lesser-known Gray TV, which will launch her show on both the television and digital markets, according to a press release.

Van Susteren hosted her popular Fox News show “On the Record” from 2002 to 2016. She jumped to MSNBC in 2017 to host the short-lived “For the Record,” which was canceled after less than six months.

“Full Court Press” will feature Gray TV journalists from across the nation as correspondents and guests.

Not having her own cable news show has not kept Van Susteren out of the limelight. She has been hosting “Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren” for Voice of America News, as well as taking CNN and MSNBC to task on Twitter on occasion.

Van Susteren got her national start at CNN in 1994 co-hosting legal affairs show “Burden of Proof” with Roger Cossack, according to The Hill.

