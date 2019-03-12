Greenpeace Co-Founder Explains Why He Called AOC A ‘Pompous Little Twit’

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore explained why he called Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “pompous little twit” during a Tuesday segment with “Fox & Friends.”

Moore was discussing Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal proposal Tuesday and called it “silly” and outlandish.

“It’s a silly plan. That’s why I suggested that she was a pompous little twit,” Moore said. “Twit meaning silly in the British lexicon and pompous meaning arrogant. She really rubbed me the wrong way when she said she’s the boss. Because she can make up a proposal that’s completely ridiculous and no one else did. And that is what’s wrong about this.”

Moore called out the New York congresswoman on Twitter back on March 2 and said she failed to offer a realistic and viable alternative to fossil fuels.

@AOC

Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 3, 2019

Moore also claimed climate change is real but said the idea of a “climate crisis” has been manufactured and is based on junk science.

“The whole climate crisis as they call it is not only fake news, it’s fake science. There is no climate crisis,” he told Fox News. “There is weather and climate all around the world. And, in fact, carbon dioxide is the main building block of all life. That’s where the carbon comes from in carbon-based life, which is all life on land and in the sea. And not only that, a little bit of warming would not be a bad thing for myself, being a Canadian. And the people in Russia wouldn’t mind a little couple of degrees warmer either.”

“Yes, of course climate change is real,” he continued. “It’s been happening since the beginning of time. But it’s not dangerous and it’s not made by people. Climate change is a perfectly natural phenomenon and this modern warm period actually began about 300 years ago when that little ice age began to come to an end. There is nothing to be afraid of. And that’s all they’re doing is instilling fear.”

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]