Politics
Grassley renews complaints about History Channel
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Saturday voiced frustration with the programming on the History Channel, renewing a long-standing feud with the network.
“Oh the joy of watching ppl rope an alligator on ‘Swamp people’ on History Channel. Grrrrrrr,” Grassley tweeted.
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 21, 2018
The senator, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, has periodically bemoaned the lack of history-focused programming on the History Channel. In tweets dating back to at least 2012, Grassley has criticized the network for airing shows like “Swamp People,” “Pawn Stars” and “Mudcats.”
