Grassley renews complaints about History Channel

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Saturday voiced frustration with the programming on the History Channel, renewing a long-standing feud with the network.

“Oh the joy of watching ppl rope an alligator on ‘Swamp people’ on History Channel. Grrrrrrr,” Grassley tweeted.

Oh the joy of watching ppl rope an alligator on “Swamp people” on History Channel. Grrrrrrr — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 21, 2018

The senator, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, has periodically bemoaned the lack of history-focused programming on the History Channel. In tweets dating back to at least 2012, Grassley has criticized the network for airing shows like “Swamp People,” “Pawn Stars” and “Mudcats.”

Read more at thehill.com

