Grassley Fires Off Searing Letter To Democrats Accusing Them Of Abusing Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Process

On Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), fed up with the political shenanigans and machinations of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary committee as they try to derail the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, fired off a heated letter to those same Democrats, bluntly accusing them of abusing the confirmation process.

Grassley took a swipe at the Democrats on the committee, writing, “I certainly can understand that Dr. Ford might be distrustful of the Committee’s ability to keep matters confidential based on the Democratic members’ recent conduct, but I sincerely hope that, if she chooses to testify in a closed session, that my colleagues can see their way to plugging the leaks which have plagued this nomination and gain their trust.”

After delineating how the ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), had been aware of Ford’s accusations since July but only leaked them on the eve of the confirmation vote, Grassley concluded with a blistering attack:

This is but the latest—and most serious—of your side’s abuse of this confirmation process. There has been delay and obstruction of this process at every turn and with every argument available. Therefore, I will view any additional complaints about the process very skeptically.– READ MORE

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is pressing forward with a hearing scheduled for Monday after a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct called for the FBI to investigate her claims before she testifies.

Grassley on Tuesday evening said there was “no reason” to delay the hearing. Republicans have invited both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, his accuser, to testify publicly.

“Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events. Nothing the FBI or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay,” Grassley said.

He added that Ford’s claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school are “serious allegations and Dr. Ford deserves to be heard. … The invitation for Monday still stands.” – READ MORE