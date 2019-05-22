Graham: US ‘Must Deliver an Overwhelming Military Response’ if Iran Follows Through With ‘Threats’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) proclaimed that the U.S. needed to “deliver an overwhelming military response” to Iran should it follow through on its threats after he was briefed on the situation in the Islamic Republic by national security adviser John Bolton.

In a pair of tweets published Monday, Graham — a staunch senatorial ally of President Donald Trump — stated that Bolton had informed him of the situation surrounding the “escalating tensions” between the U.S. and Iran and the actions “against American interests” made by the Islamic Republic.

The fault lies with the Iranians, not the United States or any other nation.



If the Iranian threats against American personnel and interests are activated we must deliver an overwhelming military response.



Stand firm Mr. President. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 20, 2019

“Just received a briefing from National Security Advisor Bolton about escalating tensions with Iran,” Graham tweeted. “It is clear that over the last several weeks Iran has attacked pipelines and ships of other nations and created threat streams against American interests in Iraq.” – READ MORE