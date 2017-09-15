Graham threatens to subpoena Comey, as pressure mounts to clear up Clinton case confusion

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened Thursday to subpoena James Comey, in the latest escalation in Republicans’ effort to haul back the former FBI director to Capitol Hill so he can address alleged discrepancies in his testimony about the Hillary Clinton email case.

“He’s coming one way or the other,” Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Asked if he would subpoena Comey should he not testify voluntarily, Graham said: “I would, yes.”

Comey is back under the congressional microscope after details emerged of interviews with FBI staffers suggesting the former bureau boss drafted an exoneration statement for Clinton weeks before interviewing her and ultimately recommending against charges in the email case.