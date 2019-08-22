Graham Plans to Meet With Barr to Discuss ‘How Best to Tell the Story’ of Russia Probe Origins (VIDEO)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced that he will be meeting with Attorney General William Barr this week to advise him on the rollout of documents relating to the origins of the probe into President Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Graham — the senior senator from South Carolina and staunch Trump ally — announced his upcoming meeting with the attorney general, saying that he wanted to work with him on finding “how best to tell the story” about the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“I’m going to meet the attorney general this week to talk to him about how best to tell the story,” Graham said. “I don’t want people to conjecture as to what happened. I want you to read it.” – READ MORE