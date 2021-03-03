Graham: ‘I Actually Like’ Trump, He Has ‘Allowed Me To Be in His World’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is expressing his admiration for former President Donald Trump.

“It is not necessary for everybody to like each other,” Graham said during his Fox News appearance on Monday night.

He continued to express his support for Trump.

“I actually like President Trump,” Graham said. “He has been very nice to me.”

“He’s allowed me to be in his world. He allows me to give my two cents worth about different issues when he was president.”

Lindsey Graham: I actually like President Trump. He has been very nice to me. He’s allowed me to be in his world… pic.twitter.com/YOiDWJeBtz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2021

Graham declared that the Republican Party is Trump’s party, adding, “If you don’t get that, you missed a lot at CPAC.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --