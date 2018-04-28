Graduate Assistant Tweets About Grading Papers Based on Students’ Race

A student and graduate assistant at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology bragged on Twitter about grading papers based on students’ race. The school confirmed the incident to IJR and referenced a statement.

The tweet from the private and now-inaccessible account has since been deleted, according to a statement from the school:

We are aware that recently a person affiliated with The Chicago School of Professional Psychology posted a tweet on their personal account that runs counter to our internal policies related to grading, as well as our core values. The Chicago School does not agree with, or condone, such sentiments or behavior. Several actions have been taken in response. To date, the post has been removed, and we have started our internal processes to address the situation.– READ MORE

