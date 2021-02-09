Governor Ron DeSantis: While Other States Are Locking People Down, We Are Lifting Them Up

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said during a Fox News interview on Sunday that while other states have been focused on locking people down that he has been focusing on lifting people up and that people do not believe the media’s demonization of the way that he has handled the coronavirus pandemic because “people vote with their feet, and they are flooding into this state.”

“Well, you look around the country, and they still are debating whether schools should be open. We’ve had schools open the whole year, they talk about whether businesses should be open, every business in Florida has a right to operate,” DeSantis said. “They talk about all these people unemployed in Florida, every single person has a right to earn a living. And our unemployment rate is lower than the national average. Even though we’re so tourism-dependent, that market hasn’t recovered at all. Our COVID though, we have less COVID mortality per capita than the national average 25 states or higher. So the lockdowns don’t work on their own, but they cause catastrophic damage to society. So we’ve been able to do as other states have tried to lock people down, we’ve tried to lift people up.”

“And I’ll tell you, every time I go out, someone will come up to me and say, my kid wasn’t doing well, thank you for getting them back in school or my business would have failed, thank you for saving us or I would have lost my job,” he added. “Those effects are going to make this state so strong going forward. And I think had we tried a different course that has not worked in other places, I think it takes years and years to be able to recover from the damage.”- READ MORE

