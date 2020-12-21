Governor Gretchen Whitmer Uses Santa Zoom Call To Tell Kids Not To Visit Their Families At Christmas

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer used a zoom call involving Santa Claus and scripted questions from children to push the message that families should not visit each other over Christmas.

Yes, really.

Whitmer introduced Santa Claus to the 6 groups of children before inviting them to ask Santa questions, almost all of which were about COVID-19 rules and had obviously been scripted for them.

Asked by one of the kids if he had to wear a mask, Santa said him and his elves are “all masked up and social distancing.”

Father Christmas was subsequently asked if coronavirus had reached the North Pole, to which he responded that no one was taking any chances and that “we’re all gonna mask up, we’re all gonna wash our hands, and we’re all gonna stay six feet apart.”

All of the children on one of the zoom calls were seen wearing masks.

As Michigan’s kids gear up for the holiday season, I decided to surprise a few of them with a special guest from the North Pole! pic.twitter.com/aI6qGkrouS — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 16, 2020

Another one of the children then said they would leave out “hand sanitizer” once Santa is finished with the cookies and milk. – READ MORE

