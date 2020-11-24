Gov Newsom, Family In Quarantine After Three Children Exposed To COVID Case

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday that he and his family were quarantining after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who tested positive for COVID-19,” the California Democrat tweeted.

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020

“Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery,” Newsom continued. “Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today. However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days.”

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic,” Newsom concluded.

One of Newsom’s four children was already quarantined after being exposed to a classmate who tested positive for cornavirus, according to Politico.

Newsom was seen maskless and not social distancing at dinner with a group at French Laundry, an elite restaurant in Napa Valley, on Nov. 6, according to photos obtained by Fox 11. Newsom said the gathering was outside, but the woman who took the photos told Fox 11 that Newsom’s party was inside since the doors were shut.

The dinner didn’t follow California’s coronavirus guidelines that Newsom himself implemented, Fox 11 reported.

Newsom apologized and said he wasn’t comfortable upon finding that the dinner group was bigger than he had anticipated, according to another Fox 11 report.

The California Medical Association’s (CMA) CEO Dustin Corcoran and lobbyist Janus Norman were seen with the California governor at the restaurant, Politico reported. The dinner was hosted for Newsom’s adviser and lobbyist Jason Kinney’s 50th birthday.

Newsom’s office declined to comment beyond the governor’s tweets.