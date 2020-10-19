Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘If you’re tired of lockdowns … wearing masks, or you wish you were in church this morning,’ then vote for Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that if Americans are weary of coronavirus lockdowns and the fallout from socioeconomic restrictions related to the pandemic, they should vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Election Day instead of President Donald Trump.

“If you’re tired of lockdowns, or you’re tired of wearing masks, or you wish you were in church this morning or watching college football or your kids were in-person instruction, it is time for change in this country, and that’s why we’ve got to elect Joe Biden,” Whitmer told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday. – READ MORE

