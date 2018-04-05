Politics
Gov. Cuomo ‘Troubled’ by NY Sheriff’s Decision to Cooperate With ICE Enforcement
A New York sheriff is the first in his state to sign up for an ICE program that trains local law enforcement to vet immigration offenders and process them at the federal level.
According to ICE, the program “provides a four-week basic training program and a one-week refresher training program … conducted by certified instructors.”
The program is meant to help local police departments determine a suspect’s immigration status and whether they are wanted by ICE for a previous crime.
Russo is a sheriff in Rensselaer County, which is located near Albany, and his decision to participate drew backlash from Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
“State police agencies do not and will not engage in such activity, and we are troubled that one local sheriff in the state has decided to participate,” said Cuomo. – READ MORE
