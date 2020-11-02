Gov. Cuomo announces mandatory COVID-19 testing for out-of-state travelers

Most people who visit New York will have to quarantine for three days and then prove they are negative for COVID-19 before they are “free to go about their business,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

The strict new mandate — which exempts New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania residents — eliminates the governor’s quarantine advisory list, which restricted travel from over 40 coronavirus hotspots across the country.

Now, travelers must show proof of a negative test taken within three days of arriving in the Empire State, and must also quarantine for three more days — and get a new COVID-19 test on the fourth.

If that’s positive, they must isolate for two weeks, the governor said at an Albany press briefing.

“Four days plus three days is seven days, and that’s basically, by all probability, the incubation period,” Cuomo said, as he announced 2,049 new cases across the state and 8 deaths reported yesterday. – READ MORE

