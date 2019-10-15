Gov. Andrew Cuomo uses uncensored N-word during live interview: ‘Pardon my language’

Share:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo might want to avoid his little brother after using an uncensored version of the N-word during a live radio show on Tuesday.

CNN pundit Chris Cuomo, the younger brother of the Democratic governor, famously said being called “Fredo” is “like the N-word” for Italians during a viral outburst earlier this year. Fredo is a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weak and facile brother in the movie “The Godfather,” who was played by John Cazale.

The older Cuomo sibling called into WAMC radio to discuss a variety of topics, including a recent New York Times opinion piece headlined, “How Italians Became ‘White.” The governor used the uncensored version of the N-word when discussing the Times piece.

“They used an expression that Southern Italians were called, I believe they were saying Southern Italians, Sicilians – I’m half Sicilian – were called, quote-unquote and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the Times: ‘n—r wops,’” Cuomo said without censoring the word.

“N-word wops, as a derogatory comment,” Cuomo continued, using the abbreviation for the second reference. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply