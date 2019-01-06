GOP strategist Ed Rollins refers to Ocasio-Cortez as ‘the little girl’

Ed Rollins, chairman of the pro-Trump Great America PAC, went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) during an appearance Friday on the Fox Business Network.

Rollins, appearing on “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” referred to Ocasio-Cortez, 29, as “the little girl.” The New York Democrat in November became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

During his appearance, Rollins denounced Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to hike taxes for the rich and for her ambitious plan to combat climate change.

He also criticized freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) “mouth” after she vowed to go after President Trump and “impeach the motherf—er.”

Rollins argued Democratic women would be damaged badly if they put Tlaib “out front with her mouth,” and slammed Ocasio-Cortez as “the little girl who wants to do Reagan, pre-Reagan economics and 70 percent taxes.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Rollins on Saturday, calling him a "walking argument to tax misogyny at 100%."