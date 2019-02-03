GOP Rep. Roy: Pelosi Is ‘Embarrassing Herself’ By Ignoring Issues at the Border

Texas Rep. Chip Roy said Saturday on Fox & Friends that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should stop ignoring what’s happening at the southern border.

Roy (R) recently visited the border in McAllen with fellow freshman Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) and said that he saw hundreds of migrants while he was there.

Just another night on the Texas “secured” Border… in McAllen. McAllen area lacks necessary fencing, technology, and infrastructure.. while cartels exploit asylum for profit… So far over 700 and counting – of whom I’ve seen well over 100… cc: @RepDanCrenshaw pic.twitter.com/lSjO1j1zAX — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) February 1, 2019

He said that what he saw at the border was shocking, likening the flow of migrants to a “daily caravan.”

“It’s unconscionable that we as a nation, the most powerful nation the world has ever known, are allowing this to happen in our backyard,” he said.

Roy said that drug cartels along the Rio Grande Valley sector have an abundance of operational control at the border.

He said that Pelosi (D-Calif.) is “embarrassing herself” by ignoring what’s going on at the southern border and saying she won’t fund a wall there. – READ MORE