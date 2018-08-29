Google CEO slammed by lawmakers for declining to testify at Senate hearing

On the same day that President Trump slammed social media companies for what he claimed was a bias against conservative media, a bipartisan group of lawmakers went after Google’s CEO for refusing to testify next week on Capitol Hill.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai drew widespread criticism from senators of both parties after it was announced that he would not testify on Sept. 5 before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but instead would send Kent Walker, the company’s senior vice president for global affairs, to the hearing.

“This is the United States Senate, this is an important issue, and we deserve to hear from the decision-makers, not the people who carry out the decisions,” said Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, according to Bloomberg.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., who chairs the committee, said that Walker was not sufficiently high up in the tech company to provide testimony before Congress, but backed away from issuing a subpoena for Pichai to appear.

“I don’t normally subpoena people to be part of the solution,” Burr said. “Google chooses not to participate and being part of the solution. That’s a decision they made.” – READ MORE

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday said that the administration is “taking a look” at potentially regulating Google, following President Trump’s tweets criticizing the search giant.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that Google search results for “Trump News” showed results for “only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media,” he wrote, referencing prominent news outlet CNN.

“Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out,” Trump’s tweet read.

Kudlow’s comments were in response to being pressed by reporters on if, in light of the president’s comments, the administration is considering imposing regulations on Google. – READ MORE

