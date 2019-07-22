Giuliani warns Epstein case could ‘implicate a lot of people’

Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Trump, warned Monday that a renewed investigation into registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could potentially implicate many more prominent individuals.

Epstein was indicted earlier this month on sex trafficking charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan alleged that the billionaire financier abused dozens of minors from 2002 to 2005 by creating “a network and operation enabling him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.”

Epstein has denied any wrongdoing and he has since been ordered to remain in detention until his hearing after he was deemed a flight risk.

“It’s obviously going to implicate a lot of people — I can’t tell you who but it’s not going to end up with just Jeffrey Epstein,” Giuliani told Hill.TV during an interview on “Rising.”

Giuliani said investigators will likely question those in his inner circle and question how they could have possibly missed the potential warning signs.

“If you spent this much time with him and he was so involved with these underaged girls — who did you see him with and what was he doing and what did he tell you and what did he say to you and how could you have missed it,” he told Hill.TV. “Maybe some were innocent — maybe some weren’t, but I think they’re going to investigate everybody.” – READ MORE