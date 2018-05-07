Giuliani: Cohen pardon ‘not on the table’

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that a potential pardon for President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is not a possibility at this point.

“Jay and I have made it clear, and Michael’s lawyers all know that that obviously is not on the table,” Giuliani told ABC’s “This Week,” referring to Trump attorney Jay Sekulow.

“That’s not a decision to be made now, there’s no reason to pardon anybody now.”

Giuliani’s Sunday morning interview came after he ignited a firestorm last week when he told Fox News that Trump reimbursed Cohen for a $130,000 payment made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels just before the presidential election. – READ MORE

