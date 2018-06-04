Giuliani Cites Constitution, Hints At Possibility of Trump Pardoning Himself (VIDEO)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now part of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said Sunday the U.S. Constitution does not forbid the president from pardoning himself.

“He’s not, but he probably does,” Giuliani told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in response to a question about Trump’s ability to pardon himself.

“He has no intention of pardoning himself, but that doesn’t say he can’t.

“That’s what the Constitution says, and if you want to change it, change it,” Giuliani said about whether the president can pardon himself in an investigation that he himself has responsibility over.

JUST IN: Does Pres. Trump have the power to pardon himself? "He's not, but he probably does," Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos. "He has no intention of pardoning himself, but that doesn't say he can't." https://t.co/YQ29ClaVMa pic.twitter.com/jDXl1jOnuV — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 3, 2018

His remarks come one day after The New York Times reported Trump’s legal team floated the possibility of using executive privilege to avoid a grand jury subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1