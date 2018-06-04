True Pundit

Politics TV

Giuliani Cites Constitution, Hints At Possibility of Trump Pardoning Himself (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now part of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said Sunday the U.S. Constitution does not forbid the president from pardoning himself.

“He’s not, but he probably does,” Giuliani told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in response to a question about Trump’s ability to pardon himself.

“He has no intention of pardoning himself, but that doesn’t say he can’t.

“That’s what the Constitution says, and if you want to change it, change it,” Giuliani said about whether the president can pardon himself in an investigation that he himself has responsibility over.

His remarks come one day after The New York Times reported Trump’s legal team floated the possibility of using executive privilege to avoid a grand jury subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Giuliani Cites Constitution, Hints At Possibility of Trump Pardoning Himself
Giuliani Cites Constitution, Hints At Possibility of Trump Pardoning Himself

'Having him testify demeans the office of the president before the world.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: