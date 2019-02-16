Gillibrand Signals Support For Tearing Down The Border Wall

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand signaled her support Friday for tearing down the already standing border wall when asked if she would support demolition efforts.

Gillibrand, a 2020 hopeful, not only criticized President Donald Trump’s border wall, she said during a campaign stop in New Hampshire she does not know if the current fencing is “helpful or unhelpful.” The New York Democrat said she would look into tearing down any existing border walls or barriers.

She also said Trump is trying to build the wall “to create a picture of division and hate and derision.”

“Well, I’d have to ask folks in that part of the of the country to see whether the fencing that exists today is helpful or unhelpful. But, you know, Democrats are not afraid of national security or border security,” Gillibrand said. “Democrats have funded border security for decades and so it’s not a question of not wanting to keep the country safe, but what President Trump wants to do is build a medieval-style wall out of concrete and one that will destroy not just the community but the environment.”

“And it is a hateful message. I mean he’s –‎ he’s trying to create a picture of division and hate and derision. And that’s what I’m so offended by — the fact that he’s fused this kind of racism in, ‎in his words and actions is just troubling,” she said. “So, I could look at it and see which part he means and why and if it makes sense I could support it.”‎

This comes one day after failed Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke said he would be willing to tear down the walls already in El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation