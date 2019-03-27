Gillibrand Releases Over A Decade Of Tax Returns — Calls On Others To Do The Same

President hopeful and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released her federal tax returns Wednesday and urged others running for president in 2020 to release their tax returns as well.

“Transparency is essential to combating the corrupting influence of money in politics,” Gillibrand tweeted. “The American people should know that their president is beholden to no one but them — that’s why I’m urging all presidential candidates to join me and disclose at least ten years of their taxes.”

Gillibrand posted her tax returns for the past 12 years, dating back to 2007 when she first joined Congress. The New York senator paid $29,170 in federal taxes on an income of just over $214,000 in 2018. Her income consisted of $167,634 from her Senate salary, $50,000 from a book payment and a capital gains loss of $3,000. Gillibrand’s federal taxes equate to just under 14 percent of her total income.

Gillibrand is the first candidate who officially launched a bid for the presidency in 2020 to release her tax returns.

“I want voters to know that I am beholden to no one, that my values are not for sale, and that I’m working only for you,” Gillibrand said in a video. “We can’t fundamentally change Washington until we can show the American people that we are brave enough to do what needs to be done.”

I just published my latest tax returns, like I do every year.



I've now released 12 years of my tax returns because voters deserve to know we're beholden only to them. If you agree, sign our petition calling on all presidential candidates to do the same: https://t.co/o9Kbdp9VQ4 pic.twitter.com/jImK6smQ1K — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 27, 2019

“Join me in calling on every presidential candidate to disclose their taxes,” she continued. “This is what transparency and accountability is all about.”

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]