Ghislaine Maxwell taught Jeffrey Epstein victim ‘proper way’ to perform oral sex: suit

Ghislaine Maxwell once taught one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers “the proper way” to perform oral sex just how he liked, a new lawsuit claimed.

The British socialite allegedly gave the victim, Priscilla Doe, a “step-by-step” tutorial during a meeting at the convicted pedophile’s island, Little St. James, in 2006, according to Priscilla’s lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell, Epstein’s gal pal and alleged madam, used her own hands “to demonstrate how to pleasure Jeffrey Epstein manually so that plaintiff would know exactly how to make Jeffrey Epstein happy,” the complaint said.

Maxwell provided other graphic advice on “stimulation” and “pressure” — and eventually made sure that Priscilla and other young women were “constantly on call to sexually service” Epstein, according to the filing.

On the same trip, Priscilla — who was a 20-year-old dancer when she was “recruited” as one of Epstein’s personal masseuses in 2006 — was forced into having sex with another woman, identified as “Associate 2,” during which she was choked by Epstein, the suit said. – READ MORE