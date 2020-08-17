Georgia Voters Boot Fulton County DA Who Charged Officer With Murder In Rayshard Brooks Case

Georgia voters have booted Paul Howard, the embattled Fulton County district attorney who charged the police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks with murder, from office by a shocking margin.

Howard is the subject of two Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes – one into his handling of the Rayshard Brooks incident, and one into whether he redirected grant money from the city of Atlanta, meant to be used by community non-profits, into his own pocket. The GBI is reportedly also considering several other investigations.

Howard made national headlines back in June when he charged an Atlanta police officer, Garrett Rolfe, with murder (as well as ten other crimes) in the death of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks had fallen asleep in a Wendy’s drive-thru and, after an extended interaction, threatened officers with a taser. Rolfe shot Brooks, according to reports, killing him.

Rolfe contended, in a statement issued through his attorneys, that Brooks was displaying aggressive behavior, had stolen the taser from one of the officers, and pointed a weapon in Rolfe’s direction. Howard, in his own statement accompanying the murder charges, says Brooks did not display aggressive behavior in, at least, the 41-minute interaction leading up to the tussle over the taser. – READ MORE

