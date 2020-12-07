Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Calls For Signature Audit Of Election Results

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp called for a signature audit of the state’s election results on Thursday night during an interview on Fox News, saying that some of what allegedly came out today during a Georgia Senate Government Oversight Committee hearing was “concerning.”

“You know, I’ve called early on for a signature audit, obviously the secretary of state, per the laws and the Constitution would have to order that; he has not done that,” Kemp said. “I think it should be done. I think, especially with what we saw today, it raises more questions. There needs to be transparency on that. I would again call for that, and I think in the next 24 hours hopefully we’ll see a lot more from the hearings that the legislature had today and we’ll be able to look and see what the next steps are.”

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp calls for a signature audit of the state’s election results. pic.twitter.com/af2QEvmc8g — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 4, 2020

Kemp slammed attorney Lin Wood, an alleged Trump supporter who has an extensive history supporting Democrats, for encouraging people to not vote in the upcoming Senate runoff elections.

“It’s like Lin Wood saying today, urging the people not to go vote in this election, all that is going to do is give the Democrats everything they want,” Kemp said. “It’s going to give the radicals everything they want. This is literally the firewall. So, I think we all have to pull together and figure out what have we got to do to assure people that their votes going to count. I believe that it will, that’s why I’m working so hard for David and Kelly and I’m going to continue to do that.” – READ MORE

