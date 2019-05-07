Georgia Gov Brian Kemp Signs ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Bill Banning Abortion After Heartbeat Detected

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a “fetal heartbeat bill” Tuesday that will make abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected illegal in the state, with certain exceptions.

“Georgia is a state that values life,” Kemp said before signing the bill into law. “We stand up for those who are unable to speak for themselves.”

“But our job is to do what is right, not what is easy,” he continued. “We will not back down. We will always continue to fight for life.”

Georgia Gov. @BrianKempGA has signed the LIFE Act, banning abortions after six weeks, or when a fetal heartbeat is detected. pic.twitter.com/v6eYZkdqLW — Nicquel Terry Ellis (@NTerryEllis) May 7, 2019

The bill makes exceptions in cases of “rape, incest, and situations when the mother’s health is at risk,” reported CBS News.

This comes as Republican Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a similar bill in late March, which will make it so women will no longer be able to have an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy when the law takes effect July 1. Pro-choice group Center for Reproductive Rights called it “blatantly unconstitutional” and threatened to sue the state.

Several other state legislatures, like those in Kentucky and Tennessee, have considered similar bills.

If an abortion is performed after a heartbeat is detected, under the law, the physician responsible could have his or her medical license revoked.

