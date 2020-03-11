Gallup polling shows congressional Republicans faring better with Americans than Democrats after impeachment

Recent polling from Gallup shows that Americans approved more of congressional Republicans’ job performance than that of congressional Democrats following the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial last month.

In the numbers released Tuesday, congressional Republicans’ job approval rating stood at 40%, compared with 35% for Democrats. Compared with Gallup results from October — a month after the start of the House’s impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump — Republicans saw an approval increase of six percentage points, while Democrats saw a decrease of three.

The telephone survey was conducted February 17-28 on a random sample of 1,020 Americans aged eighteen or over and has a 4% margin of error. It was the first such poll the company had conducted since Trump was impeached by the House in December and subsequently acquitted in the Senate, a post from Gallup’s Megan Brennan about the results explains.

The results also show that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) got a post-impeachment approval bump.

“McConnell’s favorability rating has increased by six points since October to 33% now, because of a 15-point jump to 62% among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents,” Brennan writes. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --