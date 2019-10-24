Gallup Admits Poll Claiming 52 Percent of Americans Support Impeachment May Have Included Illegal Aliens

Gallup released a poll last Wednesday that claims 52 percent of United States residents over the age of 18 support the impeachment and removal from office of President Donald Trump.

“52% of Americans now support Trump’s impeachment and removal,” a story highlight of the Gallup News article published on October 16 claimed.

But Gallup has confirmed to Breitbart News that it does not know how many illegal aliens or non-citizen legal residents were among the 1,526 respondents questioned in the poll conducted between October 1 and October 13. Gallup also confirmed that it does not know how many of the poll respondents are registered voters.

As a result, it appears that the Gallup Poll released last Wednesday, which has been widely reported in the mainstream media as an indicator that public support for impeachment is on the rise, dramatically overstates the percentage of American citizens–and particularly American citizens who are registered voters–who support impeachment. – READ MORE