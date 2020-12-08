GA Sec. of State Raffensperger: ‘We’ve Never Found Systemic Fraud, Not Enough to Overturn the Election’

The Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there was no “systemic fraud” in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “Your office is investigating claims of fraud. what have they found?”

Raffensperger said, “We’ve never found systemic fraud, not enough to overturn the election. We have over 250 cases right now. We reached out to the governor and asked for additional manpower resources that gives us additional reach to finish up these investigations quickly, but right now, we don’t see anything that would overturn the will of the people here, Georgia.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --