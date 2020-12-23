Future Biden Education Secretary Oversaw Creation of Critical Theory Class for High Schoolers

Joe Biden’s likely pick for education secretary helped create a mandated, statewide minority-studies course that “analyze how race, power, and privilege influence group access to citizenship, civil rights, and economic power.”

Miguel Cardona, the current Connecticut commissioner of education, played a key role in creating the curriculum for Connecticut’s required course in African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies. The curriculum supposedly helps students “consider the scope of African American/Black and Puerto Rican/Latino contributions to U.S. history, society, economy, and culture” and is rooted in “critical race theory,” which claims that America is intrinsically racist. As the state’s commissioner of education, Cardona oversees all educational programming.

On Dec. 2, the Connecticut State Board of Education unanimously approved the curriculum for the mandatory course, which students will be required to take beginning in the fall of 2022. The curriculum is only mandatory for high school students, though other K-8 school systems are also changing their curricula along similar lines.

Hearing Youth Voices, a left-wing activist group that works to integrate “political education and theory” into public schools, helped develop the curriculum with Cardona. Hearing Youth Voices hosts a slew of diversity training sessions, including one that claims “capitalism is at the root of white supremacy, patriarchy, police brutality, the school-to-prison pipeline and so much more.” Other training courses call for police abolition and refer to Israel as a police state. – READ MORE

